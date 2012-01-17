ASIA CREDIT CLOSE: Asian credits steady; bank Tier 2 in demand
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
New Silk Route to invest $300 mln in 2012-Mint
----
Three-fourth of Videocon revenue to be from energy-Financial Express
----
Dalmia Cement buys 50 pct in Assam firm for 2.38 bln rupees-Financial Express
----
Group of ministers to discuss aviation FDI today-Economic Times
----
Honda Siel hopes to resume peak output by March-Economic Times
----
Essar Energy to reduce dependence on Iranian oil-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)
HONG KONG, June 13 (IFR) - Asian credits held steady on Tuesday in light trading as investors sat on the sidelines ahead of the US Federal Reserve's two-day policy meeting.
BANGALORE (Reuters) JUN 13 The following are daily sugar prices supplied by Indian based Mumbai Sugar Merchants Association Ltd. The prices are expressed in Indian Rupees per 100 Kilograms.