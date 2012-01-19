link.reuters.com/hyd26s
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Govt to probe fund flows into 3 audit firms-Times of India
Air Asia to consider setting up India unit-Business Line
Amazon may enter India with buy-sell platform-Times of India
Etihad Air, Singapore Air interested in investing in
India-Business Standard
Sequoia picks up minority stake in cloud tech co-Economic
Times
Reliance Capital's MF arm to sell 26 pct to Japan's Nippon
for $300 mln-Business Standard
Bajaj Finance promoters to infsue 3 bln rupees in co by
March-Business Standard
FIPB clears inter-se tranfer of Verizon India stake-Business
Standard
Air India lenders may finalise debt recast today-Mint
Reliance arm buys 1.14 pct in Den Networks-Economic Times
DLF to sell 2 non-core assets for 18 bln rupees early
FY13-Economic Times
Kingfisher Air may get $280 mln from Hong Kong's SC
Lowy-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)