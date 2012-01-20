US STOCKS-Wall St falls as Apple drags tech shares lower
* Dow down 0.17 pct, S&P 500 down 0.10 pct, Nasdaq down 0.52 pct (Updates to market close; changes comment, byline)
NEW YORK, June 12 Apple shares added to last week's drop on Monday to lead a stock market decline as technology, still the best performing S&P 500 sector this year, succumbed under its own weight.