link.reuters.com/myj26s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Coal India puts new pricing system in West Bengal on hold-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/kyj26s

----

Rules for MFs, insurance cos subscribing to share pref issue to be eased-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/jyj26s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)