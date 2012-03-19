BRIEF-Strides Shasun says not raised funds or entered into financing arrangement with KKR
* Clarifies on news item "Strides Shasun promoters raise RS. 500 crore from KKR"
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)
