UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 12
June 12 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 33 points at 7,494, on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4 percent ahead of the cash market open.
Singapore PE consortium to pick 74 pct in IL&FS power plant for 40 bln rupees-Financial Express
HDFC, Pramerica frontrunners to buy Fidelity India mutual fund-Mint
Insurance, pension fund FDI reforms may be dropped-Mint
IFC to invest $60 mln in Apollo Hospitals-Business Standard
FLAG Telecom to raise $1.25-$1.5 bln via Singapore listing-Business Standard
Jet, Air India eye ECB route to raise working capital loans by 25 pct-Economic Times
Birla to invest 4 bln rupees ramp up food business-Economic Times
Honda eyes India as hub for compact diesel car engines-Economic Times
Future Group plans 18 deals to cut 78 bln rupees debt-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Harish Nambiar)
