US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PREVIOUS ITEMS
The Children's Investment Fund asks govt to change Coal India mgmt-Business Standard
Oil min may seek cabinet panel nod for oil cos to buy ADB's Petronet stake-Mint
Maruti ups prices by up to 17,000 rupees-Hindustan Times citing PTI
Reliance Ind diverts cargoes to west as Asia demand falls-Economic Times
Reliance Ind to infuse $900 mln in retail arm-Economic Times
Jet Airways threatens to pull out from travel portals-Economic times
Blackstone, Carlyle, 3i eye stake in Lanco's power business-Economic Times
Maruti Suzuki to shift car making to Gujarat-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Rajesh Pandathil in MUMBAI)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.