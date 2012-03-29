link.reuters.com/pac47s ----------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

India likely to pay $10 per unit for gas from Turkmenistan- Economic Times

link.reuters.com/mac47s

Telecoms Dept set to impose 10 bln rupee fine on Airtel, Vodafone, Idea - Financial Express

link.reuters.com/wyb47s

Reliance Ind reorganises finance wing with two CFOs - Economic Times

link.reuters.com/gac47s

India to outpace China to be No.1 economy by 2050:report- Times of India

link.reuters.com/vyb47s ----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre in MUMBAI and Malini Menon in NEW DELHI)