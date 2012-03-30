link.reuters.com/fej47s

PREVIOUS ITEMS

NTPC to halt gas-based projects' expansion on fuel non-availability-DNA

Reliance Ind move for arbitration on KG D6 gas shot down by govt-Mint

Power min to propose 21 pct duty on equipment import-Business Standard

Sistema Shyam plans to raise up to 60 bln rupees-Economic Times

Emaar MGF sets up executive panel dominated by Emaar nominees-Economic Times

Move to tax overseas deals to hurt India image, says Goldman CEO-Economic Times

Vodafone may cite breach of India, Netherlands investment pact-Economic Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Pandathil)