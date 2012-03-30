link.reuters.com/fej47s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
NTPC to halt gas-based projects' expansion on fuel
non-availability-DNA
----
Reliance Ind move for arbitration on KG D6 gas shot down by
govt-Mint
----
Power min to propose 21 pct duty on equipment
import-Business Standard
----
Sistema Shyam plans to raise up to 60 bln rupees-Economic
Times
----
Emaar MGF sets up executive panel dominated by Emaar
nominees-Economic Times
----
Move to tax overseas deals to hurt India image, says Goldman
CEO-Economic Times
----
Vodafone may cite breach of India, Netherlands investment
pact-Economic Times
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Pandathil)