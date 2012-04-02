link.reuters.com/cep47s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

KKR, Carlyle among bidders for Thomas Cook India-Times of India

link.reuters.com/zap47s

----

Ratan Tata sees $500 bln Tata Group rev by 2020-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/dep47s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Anurag Kotoky in NEW DELHI; Editing by Ranjit Gangadharan)