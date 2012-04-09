link.reuters.com/juk57s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Reliance, BP to start marketing imported LNG-Business
Standard
link.reuters.com/fuk57s
----
Govt plans to revamp Coal Block Allocation Act-Financial
Express
link.reuters.com/guk57s
----
BIG Cinemas, Mexico's Cinepolis in talks for strategic
alliance-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/duk57s
----
Bain Capital to remain invested in Hero MotoCorp for 5-7
years-Mint
link.reuters.com/buk57s
----
Coal India to invest 50 bln rupees in corporate
bonds-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/zek57s
----
Unitech, Sistema oppose regulator's ruling out exit for
operators-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/wek57s
----
India's first coal block auctions to test auditor's loss
figures-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/vek57s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)