PREVIOUS ITEMS
Hero MotoCorp plans to enter Central America, East
Africa-Economic Times
Korea's Mirae looks to cut costs in Indian
operations-Economic Times
Westbridge-backed Indecomm BPO on sale for $250 mln-Times of
India
Coal India to invest $14.6 bln to raise output in 5
yrs-Economic Times
Oil min to mull Reliance's integrated survey plan for
D6-Economic Times
State-run banks told to form groups to lend over 1.5 bln
rupees-Economic Times
Loop Telecom to shut operations except in Mumbai-Economic
Times
Govt auditor had rapped BEML for sale of Tatra trucks to
army-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)