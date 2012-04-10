link.reuters.com/kup57s

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Govt may dilute rules on sourcing for single brand FDI-Times of India

Hero MotoCorp plans to enter Central America, East Africa-Economic Times

Korea's Mirae looks to cut costs in Indian operations-Economic Times

Westbridge-backed Indecomm BPO on sale for $250 mln-Times of India

Coal India to invest $14.6 bln to raise output in 5 yrs-Economic Times

Oil min to mull Reliance's integrated survey plan for D6-Economic Times

State-run banks told to form groups to lend over 1.5 bln rupees-Economic Times

Loop Telecom to shut operations except in Mumbai-Economic Times

Govt auditor had rapped BEML for sale of Tatra trucks to army-Economic Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)