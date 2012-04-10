US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Govt may dilute rules on sourcing for single brand FDI-Times of India
Hero MotoCorp plans to enter Central America, East Africa-Economic Times
Korea's Mirae looks to cut costs in Indian operations-Economic Times
Westbridge-backed Indecomm BPO on sale for $250 mln-Times of India
Coal India to invest $14.6 bln to raise output in 5 yrs-Economic Times
Oil min to mull Reliance's integrated survey plan for D6-Economic Times
State-run banks told to form groups to lend over 1.5 bln rupees-Economic Times
Loop Telecom to shut operations except in Mumbai-Economic Times
Govt auditor had rapped BEML for sale of Tatra trucks to army-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)
