US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Coal India inflated productivity for 5 yrs, says govt auditor-Business Standard
SEBI seeks stay on high court order on MCX Stock Exchange-Economic Times
Govt may allow third-party audits for drug quality-Mint
Cabinet OKs telecom department plea for presidential reference on 2G-Mint
Essar Steel raises 26 bln rupees loan for Odisha project-Economic Times
Delhi Intl Airport warns of closure unless charges raised-Times of India
Norway minister discusses new 2G spectrum auction with govt-Economic Times
Bharti Airtel in talks with Qualcomm to buy 4G licences-Economic Times
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.