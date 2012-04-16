MUMBAI, April 16 link.reuters.com/vyk67s

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Apollo Hospitals to invest $292 mln for expansion-Business Line

Air India plans to raise $1 bln in overseas loans-Business Standard

HSBC may call off India deal to buy RBS w/o branches-Business Standard

TCI to initiate legal action against Coal India-Economic Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Aditi Shah & Subhadip Sircar)