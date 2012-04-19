Shares of Mexico's Cemex up on higher share price target
MEXICO CITY, June 9 Shares of Mexican construction company Cemex jumped on Friday as several banks increased share price targets for the firm.
KKR in talks to buy stake in TVS Logistics for $55 mln-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. ($1=51.7 rupees) (Compiled by Aditi Shah)
GENEVA, June 9 India has complained to the World Trade Organization that the United States has failed to drop anti-subsidy duties on certain Indian steel products after losing an earlier ruling, a document published by the WTO said on Friday.