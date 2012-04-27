----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

India likely to water down controversial tax bill-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/gum87s

----

Schroders to buy 26 pct in Axis Mutual Fund-Times of India

link.reuters.com/fum87s

----

Govt may revive incentives for wind farms-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/dum87s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Indulal P M)