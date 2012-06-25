June Nikkei futures and options seen settling at 19,997.63 - sources
TOKYO, June 9 Nikkei futures and options contracts expiring in June were forecast to settle at 19,997.63, market participants said on Friday, citing estimates by brokerages.
L&T to raise $500 mln for infra arm-Business Standard
RINL seeks delay in IPO - Economic Times
Morgan Stanley Infra to buy Continuum-Economic Times
