GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia lags Wall Street's record run, wary of Fed plans
* Markets sensitive to detail on unwinding of Fed balance sheet
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS
Govt may pump 300 bln rupees into Air India-Times of India
----------------------------------------------------------------
Planned Mumbai intl airport to get 150 ha more-Business Standard
----------------------------------------------------------------
Experts favour JNPT corporatisation plan-Economic Times
------------------------------------------------------------
Air India may cut biz, add economy class seats-Business Standard
------------------------------------------------------------
Padmini close to diesel engine pact with Fiat-Economic Times
---------------------------------------------------------------
JP Morgan fund buys Nitesh Estates co stake-Economic Times
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup)
* Markets sensitive to detail on unwinding of Fed balance sheet
Jun 14 (Reuters)- Below are the details of India commercial papers dealt in the primary market. (10 million = 1 crore) ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ ISSUER INVESTOR MATURITY RATING DEALT VOLUME VALUE YTM(%) IN MLNS DATE ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRIMARY MARKET --------