BRIEF-Libord Finance to consider issue of 4 mln shares on preferential basis
* Says to consider issue and allot 4 million equity shares to promoter group & non promoters on preferential basis Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
(Refiles to fix spelling in the first headline)
* Says disapproved appointment of Chetana Narayan Tiverkar as CFO Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: