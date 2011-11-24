r.reuters.com/bez25s

PREVIOUS

Severstal, NMDC to ink joint venture pact on Dec 16-Economic Times

NTPC gets nod to exit Intl Coal Ventures-Mint

Indraprastha Gas keen to buy BG's Mahanagar Gas stake-Economic Times

Honda stops production of City in Inida-Times of India

GMR in talks with FedEx, DHL to make Hyderabad cargo hub-Mint

Air India pilots warn of another strike-Economic Times

Finmin may draw up plan to woo back overseas investors-Economic Times

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni)