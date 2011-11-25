link.reuters.com/vud35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
PREVIOUS
Shapoor to take charge at Shapoorji Pallonji group-Times of
India
r.reuters.com/tud35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Prime minister calls airline chiefs' meeting on
Saturday-Mint
link.reuters.com/wud35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Power cos fail to lift 500,000 T of e-auction coal in
Oct-Business Standard
link.reuters.com/mud35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
IDFC weighs ECB route, in talks with FIIs to raise
funds-Financial Express
r.reuters.com/jud35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Pvt equity, venture funds not promoters: SEBI -Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/gud35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Tata Sons to infuse 5 bln rupees in realty arm-Economic
Times
r.reuters.com/fud35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Ketan Bondre)