link.reuters.com/myh35s

--------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

Reliance Retail has no plans for foreign partner-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/hyh35s

-------------------------------------------------------------

Steel demand to grow 10.3% in 12th plan-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/jyh35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup)