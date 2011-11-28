link.reuters.com/qaj35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

PREVIOUS

Air India to allot cumulative preferential shares to banks-Business Line

link.reuters.com/saj35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Fed ministry sets stiff targets for state-run banks-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/caj35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Kotak Mahindra Bank sells 11 pct in ACE Exchange-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/baj35s

--------------------------------------------------------------

Tata group's Croma plans smaller stores-Mint

link.reuters.com/xyh35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Sebi plans platform for minority shareholders-Mint

link.reuters.com/zyh35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

DHFL's asset management arm to expand across segments-Mint

link.reuters.com/wyh35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

India to overhaul mining regulator afer spate of scandals- Mint

link.reuters.com/syh35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Low-cost tablet Aakash may get cheaper-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/qyh35s

---------------------------------------------------------------

Indian states' dissent poses hurdles for retail FDI-Mint

link.reuters.com/ryh35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

Nokia Siemens may lay off 2,000 staff in India-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/myh35s

--------------------------------------------------------------

Reliance Retail has no plans for foreign partner-Economic Times link.reuters.com/hyh35s

-------------------------------------------------------------

Steel demand to grow 10.3% in 12th plan-Economic Times link.reuters.com/jyh35s

---------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Harish Nambiar)