r.reuters.com/kap35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
India PM to ask fin min to consider lower tax on jet
fuel-Mint
r.reuters.com/hap35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
BHEL cash flows declining due to payment delays - Mint
r.reuters.com/jap35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Suzlon to buy 50,000 acres in 8 states-Business Standard
r.reuters.com/dap35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Telecom ministry seeks 1.2 trln rupees waiver for defence
spectrum usage - Economic Times
r.reuters.com/cap35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Bharti Airtel renews contract with Ericsson for 5 yrs -
Economic Times
r.reuters.com/bap35s
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.