link.reuters.com/fus35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Govt to induct additional ED for state-run banks-Hindustan
Times
link.reuters.com/xes35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
iPhone 4 capacity halved, to cost 10 pct more in
India-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/qes35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
GTL lenders want personal guarantee from founder-Business
Standard
link.reuters.com/ses35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
LIC's equity investment target cut by a third-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/mes35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Restaurant major AmRest eyes buys in India-Times of India
link.reuters.com/kes35s
---------------------------------------------------------------
Tata PE buys 10 pct in Ginger Hotels-Times of India
link.reuters.com/res35s
----------------------------------------------------------------
Volkswagen to launch Porsche sports cars in India next
year-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/nes35s
---------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Rajesh Kurup; Editing by Harish Nambiar)