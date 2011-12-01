----------------------------------------------------------------

Hyundai's Chennai plant faces strike threat-Mint

r.reuters.com/rax35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

India leans on states to hurry open power access-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/pax35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

BMW, Mercedes ready new launches for Indian market-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/nax35s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.