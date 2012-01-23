US STOCKS-Tech selloff drags down Wall St
* Indexes down: Dow 0.29 pct, S&P 0.34 pct, Nasdaq 0.87 pct (Updates to early afternoon)
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Srei hopeful of raising 25 bln rupees for infra equity fund-Business Line
Reliance-BP, ONGC could go for technical tie-up-Business Line
Railways panel suggests 25 pct one-time fare hike-Indian Express
Founders to sell minority stake in Videocon DTH-Financial Express
Great Eastern Energy plans IPO, to bid for CBM blocks-Business Standard
Golden Gate Properties raises 2 bln rupees-Mint
Abercrombie, Gap step up Indian shop plans-Business Standard
Adani Port disqualified from bidding for fertiliser port project-Mint
Microfinance bill to make RBI sole regulator gets Fin Min nod-Mint
France's L'Oreal in JV talks with Lotus Herbals-Economic Times
Tata Power in stake buy talks with MEC Coal-Economic Times
Italy's Canali buys 51 pct in Genesis JV-Economic Times
State-run firms, T Rowe Price oppose UTI CEO appointment-Economic Times
