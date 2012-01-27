BRIEF-Wipro issues clarification on ex-date for ADR stock dividend
* Says in view of market activity in company's stock on June 12, New York Stock Exchange has contacted Wipro in accordance with its usual practice
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Govt may withdraw 5 pct import duty on thermal coal-Financial Express
DB Hospitality defaults on lease payment to Delhi airport-Financial Express
NMDC to fast-track 46.55 bln rupees expansion plan-Business Standard
Infosys, TCS, Wipro to raise local hiring in U.S.-Business Standard
