US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq as big names sink
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Securities Transaction Tax may be cut to boost markets-Mint
----
Banks may be allowed to hedge risks in commodity futures-Business Standard
----
Fin min likely to project 8 pct growth for FY13-Business Standard
----
Telenor plans to extend to Asia its pact with Wipro-Economic Times
----
Aircel to invest 75 bln rupees in 2 years, explores listing-Business Standard
----
Patni delisting under regulator lens after shareholders complain-Economic Times
----
Reliance Inds, Reliance Power in talks to jointly develop CBM blocks-Economic Times
----
BlackRock, DSP group to set up private equity fund-Economic Times
--------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni and Nandita Bose in MUMBAI)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close with Apple's biggest decline in about 14 months, share details on Alphabet and Facebook)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)