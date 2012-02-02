link.reuters.com/jyg46s
Pratibha Industries to enter oil & gas services-DNA
ICICI to restructure 13 bln rupees loans in
Jan-March-Business Standard
Farnair Switzerland picks up strategic stake in Quikjet
Cargo-Mint
Banks to convert Air India loan into debentures with govt
guarantee-Business Standard
SKS Microfin gets 1 bln rupees loan from SIDBI-Mint
GIC Real Estate to invest $100 mln in Godrej Properties
project-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)