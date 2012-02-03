link.reuters.com/mem46s

----

PREVIOUS ITEM

Escorts cuts tractor production, ups prices-Business Line

link.reuters.com/sem46s

----

Fortis Health may raise 15 bln rupees by listing non-core ops in Singapore-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/hem46s

--------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Rajesh Pandathil)