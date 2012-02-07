BRIEF-Sai Baba Investment & Commercial Enterprises approves stock split in the ratio of 1:10
PREVIOUS ITEMS
TCS, HCL Info shortlisted for 20 bln rupees Unique Identification project-Financial Express
UltraTech may buy out partner in Star Cement of Dubai-Financial Express
Container Corp halves capital expenditure to 3.50 bln rupees-DNA
ICICI Bank loses 1,300 personnel in three months-Business Standard
Dhanlaxmi Bank CEO quits after rift with board-Business Standard
Viom Networks Chairman Subodh Bhargava resigns-Economic Times
Daiichi Sankyo in talks to buy 3 mid-sized cos-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)
