link.reuters.com/qec56s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Power Grid to foray into smart-grid technology, product development-Mint

link.reuters.com/tec56s

----

Dhamra Port to set up terminals with 30 bln rupees investments-Mint

link.reuters.com/buc56s

----

Oil min plans to penalise Reliance Ind for D6 gas output fall-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/mec56s

----

Jindal Steel to spend $300 mln to develop African mines-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/nec56s

----

Kingfisher in talks with Reliance Ind for fuel import-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/kec56s

----

L&T Fin to offer wealth management services-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/jec56s

----

Hiranandani Group, Hyundai in talks to build LNG terminal-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/fec56s

----

Trent closing stores in loss-making fashion format-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/dec56s

-------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)