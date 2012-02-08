link.reuters.com/rec56s
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Verlinvest picks 20 pct in Cuisine Asia-Times of India
Power Grid to foray into smart-grid technology, product
development-Mint
Dhamra Port to set up terminals with 30 bln rupees
investments-Mint
Oil min plans to penalise Reliance Ind for D6 gas output
fall-Economic Times
Jindal Steel to spend $300 mln to develop African
mines-Economic Times
Kingfisher in talks with Reliance Ind for fuel
import-Economic Times
L&T Fin to offer wealth management services-Business
Standard
Hiranandani Group, Hyundai in talks to build LNG
terminal-Business Standard
Trent closing stores in loss-making fashion format-Business
Standard
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)