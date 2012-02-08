BRIEF-Strides Shasun gets USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Oil min plans to penalise Reliance Ind for D6 gas output fall-Economic Times
----
Jindal Steel to spend $300 mln to develop African mines-Economic Times
----
Kingfisher in talks with Reliance Ind for fuel import-Economic Times
----
L&T Fin to offer wealth management services-Business Standard
----
Hiranandani Group, Hyundai in talks to build LNG terminal-Business Standard
----
Trent closing stores in loss-making fashion format-Business Standard
-------------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)
* Says Strides Shasun receives USFDA approval for amantadine hydrochloride tablets
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 02.00/05.00 01.50/03.50 00.50/01.50 02.84% 02.84% 02.84% (Jun 8) 1000 02.00/05.00 00.50/01.50 01.50/03.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% --------------------------