link.reuters.com/reh56s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Nabard in talks with UCX to buy 16 pct in bourse-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/qeh56s

----

Tata Comm to buy 5.76 pct in Green Infra Wind-Business Line

link.reuters.com/jeh56s

----

Govt plans 1,000 MW park under Solar Energy Corp-Business Line

link.reuters.com/meh56s

----

Panel for 350 bln rupees infusion into banks every year-Financial Express

r.reuters.com/feh56s

----

Oil marketers plan export of airline fuel, price cuts-Financial Express

r.reuters.com/geh56s

----

Oil min overhauls exploration division-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/ceh56s

-------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)