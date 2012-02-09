BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.23 pct cut-off rate at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.23 percent at 7-day variable rate reverse repo auction
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)
