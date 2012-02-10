link.reuters.com/kyn56s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Telecoms department sets up panel for 4G auction-Financial Express

r.reuters.com/jyn56s

----

Titan MD Bhaskar Bhat may become Tata Motors MD-Financial Express

link.reuters.com/hyn56s

----

Birla Sun Life to tie up with Syndicate Bank for life insurance-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/gyn56s

-------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)