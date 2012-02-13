BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
-----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
