BRIEF-India cenbank sets 6.24 pct cut-off rate at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
* India central bank sets cut-off rate of 6.24 percent at 28-day variable rate reverse repo auction
IDG Ventures, SAIF invest $14 mln in BrainBees-Economic Times
India likely to sell 5 pct of ONGC via auction-Economic Times
Standard Chartered lends 2.5 bln rupees to Bangalore co-Economic Times
Coca-Cola to revive Indian lime drink Citra-Economic Times
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
* Seeks members' nod for appointment of Arjun Dhawan as group CEO & whole-time director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: