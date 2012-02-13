r.reuters.com/jat56s

Regulator notice to Jet Airways for flouting safety norms-Mint

r.reuters.com/gat56s

Warburg Pincus to invest $50 mln in Jaipur NBFC-Mint

r.reuters.com/hat56s

Dhanlaxmi Bank to cut salaries-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/fat56s

IDG Ventures, SAIF invest $14 mln in BrainBees-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/cat56s

India likely to sell 5 pct of ONGC via auction-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/xys56s

Standard Chartered lends 2.5 bln rupees to Bangalore co-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/bat56s

Coca-Cola to revive Indian lime drink Citra-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/zys56s

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)