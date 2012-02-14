Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
June 9 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Friday:
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Jagran group in buyout talks with Nai Dunia daily-Mint
----
Mercedes may invest 3.5 bln rupees for India car assembly-Mint
----
India considering raising excise duty to 12 pct-Times of India
----
India raises LIC stake in state-run to meet mop-up target-Business Standard
----
ICAI bans PwC's top India auditor for life-Times of India
----
Infosys, Wipro delay Bengal move, wait for SEZ status-Business Standard
----
Lanco Infra to exit wind energy business-Mint
----
Tata Communications to slash capex by half-Business Standard
----
General Atlantic eyes stake in IndusInd Media-Mint
----
Regulator orders removal of Jet Airways' flight safety head-Mint
----
Maruti Suzuki raises dealers' margin for petrol cars-Economic Times
----
Reliance, BP to draw fresh plan for KG-D6 block-Economic Times
----
TCS wins multi-year deal from Danish telco TDC-Economic Times
----
Regulator wants telecom tower cos FDI to be lowered-Economic Times
----
Jet Airways, Kingfisher staff not paid for 2 mths-Economic Times
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)
