r.reuters.com/cuz56s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Infosys, Wipro delay Bengal move, wait for SEZ status-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/wez56s

----

Lanco Infra to exit wind energy business-Mint

r.reuters.com/pez56s

----

Tata Communications to slash capex by half-Business Standard

r.reuters.com/xez56s

----

General Atlantic eyes stake in IndusInd Media-Mint

r.reuters.com/rez56s

----

Regulator orders removal of Jet Airways' flight safety head-Mint

r.reuters.com/nez56s

----

Maruti Suzuki raises dealers' margin for petrol cars-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/gez56s

----

Reliance, BP to draw fresh plan for KG-D6 block-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/dez56s

----

TCS wins multi-year deal from Danish telco TDC-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/cez56s

----

Regulator wants telecom tower cos FDI to be lowered-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/bez56s

----

Jet Airways, Kingfisher staff not paid for 2 mths-Economic Times

r.reuters.com/zaz56s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Kaustubh Kulkarni in MUMBAI; Editing by Harish Nambiar)