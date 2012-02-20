link.reuters.com/jav66s
Foreign funds to buy 5 pct of ONGC to be offered in
sale-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/fav66s
Mahindra Satyam close to buying 20-30 pct in Bharti
unit-Financial Express
link.reuters.com/bav66s
Marico to sell 3 non-focus brands-The Financial Express
link.reuters.com/zyt66s
Govt to serve notice on Reliance for falling D6
output-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/xyt66s
Shriram Group to revive mutual fund biz-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/vyt66s
Cisco to increase staff in India by 60 pct over next 4
yrs-Economic Times
r.reuters.com/tyt66s
Govt may allow foreign cos to bid for 2G spectrum without
Indian partner-Economic Times
link.reuters.com/ryt66s
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)