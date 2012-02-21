US STOCKS-Tech stocks tumble, taking down Nasdaq
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
Air India to induct strategic investors in 2 units-Mint
----
Kingfisher to return aircraft to lessors-Mint
----
IRDA examining Punjab National Bank's MetLife stake buy plan-Business Standard
----
Telenor starts fresh valuation of its India JV-Business Standard
----
Reliance Power got 240 bln rupees favour says govt auditor-Times of India
----
South Indian Bank revives 10 bln rupees QIP plan-Economic Times
----
Pramerica MF may buy Ahmedabad firm stake for 200 mln rupees-Economic Times
----
Regulator initiates process to fix marketing margins for gas-Economic Times
-----------------------------------------------------------
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)
* Dow up 0.42 pct, S&P down 0.08 pct, Nasdaq down 1.8 pct (Updates to close of U.S. markets)
NEW YORK, June 9 Technology stocks sold off sharply on Friday, wounding the Nasdaq and holding down other major Wall Street indexes, which had touched record highs earlier in the session.