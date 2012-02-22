link.reuters.com/vad76s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

GTL Infra may get 10 bln rupees from Aircel-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/tad76s

----

Fidelity Mutual Fund in two minds over sell-off-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/rad76s

----

Promoters to sell Lilliput brand, in talks with PE firms-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/pad76s

----

IL&FS in talks to buy Hershey's stake in Godrej JV-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/mad76s

-------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)