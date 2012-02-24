link.reuters.com/wun76s

------

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Maruti goes slow on land acquisitions-Mint

link.reuters.com/vun76s

------

Air India may get 100 bln rupees package in budget-Business Line

link.reuters.com/xun76s

------

Coal India to seek offtake commitments from utilities before importing-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/sun76s

------

Kingfisher chairman refuses to give personal guarantee for loans-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/run76s

------

Sistema to stay in India, may bid for GSM, CDMA spectrum-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/qun76s

------

Reliance Ind to raise $500 mln via foreign bond sale-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/pun76s

------

Kingfisher to operationalise 16 more aircraft next week-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/nun76s

------

Vodafone moves court against 85 bln rupees transfer pricing order-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/mun76s

------

Honda Motor recalls India CEO as unit struggles-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/kun76s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Nandita Bose and Rajesh Pandathil)