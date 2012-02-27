link.reuters.com/ses76s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Pantaloon may scale back expansion plans-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/tes76s

----

Govt plans riders for foreign cos' acquisition of Indian drug firms-Financial Express

link.reuters.com/jes76s

----

Gati in talks to sell stake in shipping arm to German company-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/ges76s

----------------------------------------------------------------

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Rajesh Kurup and Rajesh Pandathil)