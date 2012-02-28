link.reuters.com/fex76s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

ONGC, GAIL eye UK's Cove Energy with $2 bln offer-Times of India

link.reuters.com/dex76s

----

SKS Microfinance to investigate staff for accounting lapses-DNA

link.reuters.com/bex76s

----

PMO wants legal opinion on RIL price hike plea-Indian Express

link.reuters.com/jax76s

----

SBI cuts education loan rate by 1 pct-Times of India

link.reuters.com/gax76s

----

GVK in talks with UK's BG to sell deep-water block stake-Mint

link.reuters.com/fax76s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)