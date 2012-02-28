link.reuters.com/fex76s
----
PREVIOUS ITEMS
ONGC, GAIL eye UK's Cove Energy with $2 bln offer-Times of
India
link.reuters.com/dex76s
----
SKS Microfinance to investigate staff for accounting
lapses-DNA
link.reuters.com/bex76s
----
PMO wants legal opinion on RIL price hike plea-Indian
Express
link.reuters.com/jax76s
----
SBI cuts education loan rate by 1 pct-Times of India
link.reuters.com/gax76s
----
GVK in talks with UK's BG to sell deep-water block
stake-Mint
link.reuters.com/fax76s
----
NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not
vouch for their accuracy.
(Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)