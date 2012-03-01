link.reuters.com/teh86s

----

PREVIOUS ITEMS

Pantaloon to exit Staples JV, pocket 2 bln rupees-Economic Times

link.reuters.com/seh86s

----

Adani Enterprises buys HDIL's Mumbai land for 9 bln rupees-Business Standard

link.reuters.com/reh86s

----

Tata Comm to bid for British Cable & Wireless Worldwide-Times Of India

link.reuters.com/peh86s

----

Walmart in deal to sell Hero bicycles worldwide

link.reuters.com/meh86s

----

NOTE: Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy. (Compiled by Ketan Bondre and Harish Nambiar)